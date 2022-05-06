T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

