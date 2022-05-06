Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.15

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 4778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.
About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
