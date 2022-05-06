Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 37,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

