Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 37,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
