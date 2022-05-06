TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by CICC Research to “Market Perform”

CICC Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $48,979,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $36,982,000. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,020,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.