Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.85

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 26731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,577,019 shares of company stock valued at $81,108,210. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

