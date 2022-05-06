Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,427. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

