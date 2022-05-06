Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,098,342 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

