Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,098,342 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tantech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.
