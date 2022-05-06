Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

