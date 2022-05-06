Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TMIP opened at GBX 123.47 ($1.54) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 70.57 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.47 ($1.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.24.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

