TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$73.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$70.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.71%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Also, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

