TD Securities Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

IAG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 410,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

