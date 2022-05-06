TD Securities Downgrades Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$135.00.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.67.

TSE:CCA opened at C$97.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total transaction of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

