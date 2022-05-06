TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,054,400.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,591. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

