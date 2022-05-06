Team Heretics Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,082.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $238,604.92 and $42,082.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00228108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00218728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00476373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039837 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,801.93 or 1.99056266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

