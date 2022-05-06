Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 276,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 660.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 229,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

