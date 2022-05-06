Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,612. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.