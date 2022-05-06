Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Cut to €4.10

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.80 ($5.05) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.