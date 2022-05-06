Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

TDS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 876,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,771. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

