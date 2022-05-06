Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 7.7% Following Weak Earnings

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.77. 266,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,106,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 53.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 39.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

