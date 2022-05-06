TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 98,153 shares.The stock last traded at $21.79 and had previously closed at $21.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.69.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.