Terra Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $75.83 or 0.00211587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 725,259,195 coins and its circulating supply is 342,469,991 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

