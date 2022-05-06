Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $865.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,613,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $947.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $987.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $896.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

