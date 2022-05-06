Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

