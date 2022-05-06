Textainer Group Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

TGH stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

