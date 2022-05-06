TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$138.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.33.

TSE TFII opened at C$108.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$99.47 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total value of C$1,301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,483,568.53. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

