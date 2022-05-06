Thalassa (LON:THAL) Trading Down 1%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 10,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.39.

Get Thalassa alerts:

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.