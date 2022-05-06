The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.85 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $129.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $123.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $530.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $539.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $564.20 million, with estimates ranging from $545.10 million to $583.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

NTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 211.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

NTB stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 94,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,819. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

