The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $57.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 58,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $213,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

