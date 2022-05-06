The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $54.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.