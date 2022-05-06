The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,493 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $195,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,111. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.