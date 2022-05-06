The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.85.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

