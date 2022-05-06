The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. 43,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,930. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

