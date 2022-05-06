The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

