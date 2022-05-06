The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Kroger by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 756,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,157,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $54.59. 156,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,531. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.