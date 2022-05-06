The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 40,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,565. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,505,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

