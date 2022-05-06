The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $167.46. 30,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,134. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.10 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.