The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.10 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.