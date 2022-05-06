The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

