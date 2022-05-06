The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.64

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.64 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 207484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.68. The company has a market capitalization of £491.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

