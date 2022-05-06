The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.30

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.30 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.72), with a volume of 2640839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.76).
RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 116 ($1.45).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £396.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86.
About The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
