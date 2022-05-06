The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

