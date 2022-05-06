TheStreet Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to “B”

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

