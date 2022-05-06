TheStreet Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to “B”

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.
NYSE O opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $75.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.