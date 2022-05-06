Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,893 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

