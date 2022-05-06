Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,893 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

