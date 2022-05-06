Thorstarter Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $111,291.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

