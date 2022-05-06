thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.37 ($7.76) and last traded at €7.32 ($7.71). Approximately 2,549,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.19 ($7.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

