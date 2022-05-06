thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.9%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.37 ($7.76) and last traded at €7.32 ($7.71). Approximately 2,549,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.19 ($7.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.88. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
Read More
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.