Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.92

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 776513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

