TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

TIMB stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TIM by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.