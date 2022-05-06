Titan Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $27.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 94.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $328,363.44 and approximately $27.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007417 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

