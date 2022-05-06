Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

